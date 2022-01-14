- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Seoul vows to continue efforts for humanitarian aid to N. Korea amid fresh U.S. sanctions
South Korea’s unification ministry on Friday vowed to continue efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to North Korea after the United States imposed new sanctions over the reclusive regime’s recent missile launches.
On Wednesday, the Biden administration slapped sanctions on six North Koreans, a Russian national and a Russian company involved in Pyongyang’s weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs.
Asked to comment on the move, Cha Duck-chul, deputy spokesman for the unification ministry, said South Korea maintains inter-Korean humanitarian cooperation should continue “regardless of the political or military situation.”
“It is a widely shared understanding in the international community, including the U.S. and the United Nations, that sanctions should not impede humanitarian cooperation for North Korean citizens,” Cha told a regular press briefing. “The government will continue efforts to find a reasonable and feasible way of implementing sanctions in the humanitarian aid sector.”
The new U.S. sanctions came shortly after the North launched what it claims to be a newly developed hypersonic missile Tuesday, the second such test in less than a week.
Earlier on Friday, North Korea’s foreign ministry issued a statement and warned it will have to take “stronger and certain reaction” if Washington continues to take such a “confrontational stance” against the North.