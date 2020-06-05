Seeking return to KBO, ex-MLB player Kang Jung-ho back in S. Korea

Former major leaguer Kang Jung-ho, eyeing a return to the South Korean league under the cloud of multiple drunken driving cases, arrived back from the United States on Friday.

Kang left Incheon International Airport, just west of Seoul, at about 7 p.m. Friday. Following the requirement for all international arrivals during the coronavirus pandemic, Kang will enter a two-week quarantine.

Kang didn’t answer any questions from the media. Kang’s Seoul-based agency, Leeco Sports Agency, said earlier this week that following the quarantine period, Kang will hold a press conference to discuss his future in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO).

South Korean baseball player Kang Jung-ho carries his luggage at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, just west of Seoul, after arriving from the United States on June 5, 2020. (Yonhap)

Kang is hoping to be reunited with the Kiwoom Heroes, the last KBO team he played for before signing with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2015. Because Kang wasn’t a free agent then and went through the posting system to land his first big league deal, the Heroes still own rights to Kang and must first activate him from the “voluntarily retired” list before he can play in the KBO again.