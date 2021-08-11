Home   >   Business   >   Samsung introduces Galaxy Watch4 with new OS, lighter wireless earbuds

August 11, 2021

Samsung Electronics Co. on Wednesday unveiled new smartwatches powered by a new operating system and upgraded wireless earbuds as the South Korean tech giant eyes to expand its presence in the wearable device market.

At the Galaxy Unpacked online event, Samsung introduced the Galaxy Watch4 series that runs on the new Wear OS, which the company jointly developed with Google. Samsung previously used the self-developed Tizen platform for its smartwatches.

“The Galaxy Watch4 series is bolstered with advanced hardware performance and delivers a more seamless and connected user experience than ever before,” Samsung said. “These new devices have been completely redesigned to provide consumers with the best tools to manage their wellness.”

Its latest smartwatch family comes in two models — the Galaxy Watch4 and the Galaxy Watch4 Classic — with both available in LTE and Bluetooth versions. They will be launched globally on Aug. 27.

This photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Aug. 11, 2021, shows the Galaxy Watch4 smartwatches. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
This photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Aug. 11, 2021, shows the Galaxy Buds2 wireless earbuds. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

