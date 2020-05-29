Samsung heir questioned over 2015 merger of key affiliates

Lee was convicted three years ago for giving 3.6 billion won in bribes to former President Park’s longtime friend, Choi Soon-sil, to seek the government’s backing for his plan to secure control of South Korea’s biggest conglomerate. He was initially sentenced to five years in prison in 2017, but he was freed a year later after the Seoul High Court reduced the sentence to 2 1/2 years, suspended for four years, dismissing most of the bribery charges against him.