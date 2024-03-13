Samsung Electronics denies media report on adopting SK hynix’s chipmaking tech

Samsung Electronics Co., the world’s No. 1 memory chipmaker, on Wednesday denied a recent news report that it is planning to use technology that its local rival SK hynix Inc. is using in a way to overtake the market for cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) chips.

According to the report by Reuters, citing multiple sources, Samsung Electronics was purportedly in the process of acquiring chipmaking equipment capable of deploying mass reflow molded underfill (MR-MUF) techniques. This technology is integral to the production of high bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, a domain where SK hynix has established its expertise.

Samsung employs a technology called non-conductive film (NCF) for its HBM chips, which Reuters said causes some production issues in producing its HBM3 chips.

HBM chips have been gaining popularity due to their pivotal role in powering generative AI systems, like OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

“Rumors that Samsung Electronics will apply MR-MUF to its HBM production are not true,” Samsung Electronics said in a statement.

Additionally, the company rebuffed assertions of low production yields attributed to its NCF technology, stating, “We have maintained a stable yield rate for our HBM3 products.”