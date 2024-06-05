S. Koreans finish well out of contention at U.S. Women’s Open

South Korean players have finished the second major championship of the LPGA season well outside title contention, with no one ending up inside the top 10.

Veteran Kim Hyo-joo and rookie Im Jin-hee were the best-performing South Koreans at the U.S. Women’s Open, as they tied for 12th place at four-over 284 at Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on Sunday (local time).

They took different paths to get there. Kim shot 69 on the par-70 course with three birdies and two bogeys after starting the final day in 19th place. Im, who joined the LPGA Tour after starring on the South Korean tour for the past few years, finished with 73 after recording five bogeys and two birdies.

Im fell out of the top 10 with a bogey-bogey finish.

Kim A-lim, the 2020 U.S. Women’s Open champion, finished one stroke behind Kim and Im in a three-way tie for 16th place after shooting an even 70. Joining her there was Lee Mi-hyang, who finished with a 73.

Thanks to the treacherous course setup, only three players finished the tournament under par. Yuka Saso of Japan claimed her second career U.S. Women’s Open title by shooting four-under 276.

Saso, who beat fellow Japanese player Hinako Shibuno by three, shot 68 in the final round. Saso’s first major win came at the 2021 U.S. Women’s Open.

This was the 13th tournament of the 2024 LPGA season, and South Korea has yet to produce a winner — the longest such drought to begin a season since 2014.

South Korea also hasn’t had a major champion since Chun In-gee won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in June 2022.