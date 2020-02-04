S. Korean figure skaters to test mettle against int’l stars on home ice

In this Penta Press file photo from Jan. 13, 2020, South Korean figure skater You Young performs her free skating program during the ladies’ singles competition at the 2020 Winter Youth Olympics at Lausanne Skating Arena in Lausanne, Switzerland. (Yonhap)

The Four Continents was first held in 1999, in response to the European championship. And South Korea has produced just one medalist, the 2009 ladies' singles champion, Kim Yu-na.