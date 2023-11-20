S. Korean Amy Yang wins LPGA season finale, hits US$2 mln jackpot

South Korean golfer Amy Yang has captured the final tournament of the 2023 LPGA Tour season in Florida, striking a US$2 million jackpot in the process.

Yang won the CME Group Tour Championship by three shots over Alison Lee of the United States and Nasa Hataoka of Japan at Tibron Golf Club in Naples, Florida, on Sunday (local time). Yang shot a six-under 66, capped off by the closing birdie on the 18th, to finish at 27-under 261.

It was Yang’s fifth career LPGA win but her first since 2019. Yang’s four previous victories had all come in Asia — one in South Korea and three in Thailand.

Yang, whose Korean given name is Hee-young, became the fourth South Korean player to reach the winner’s circle in the LPGA this season, joining Ko Jin-young, Ryu Hae-ran and Kim Hyo-joo.

South Korea has produced four champions over the past five editions of this tournament, with Kim Sei-young winning it in 2019 and Ko going back to back in 2020 and 2021 before Yang’s triumph.

Yang came into this week having earned a little over $1.16 million for this season.