S. Korea to host Iceland in final World Cup tuneup on Nov. 11

South Korea will host Iceland in their final match at home before the FIFA World Cup in Qatar next month, the national football federation announced Tuesday.

The Korea Football Association (KFA) said South Korea will face Iceland at 8 p.m. on Nov. 11 at Hwaseong Sports Complex Main Stadium in Hwaseong, about 40 kilometers south of Seoul in Gyeonggi Province.

In this file photo from Sept. 27, 2022, South Korea head coach Paulo Bento gives a thumbs-up during his team’s friendly match against Cameroon at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul. (Yonhap)

Head coach Paulo Bento is scheduled to announce his final World Cup roster on Nov. 12, and the team will fly to Qatar on Nov. 14, 10 days before South Korea’s first Group H match against Uruguay.