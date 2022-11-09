S. Korea to host Iceland in final match for players on World Cup bubble

“I feel like this has been the best season of my career. If I get to play at the World Cup, I will try to maintain this form,” Cho told reporters at the National Football Center (NFC) in Paju, north of Seoul, last Friday. “Training with some great players on the national team and scoring a few goals for my club have given me so much confidence. Every football player dreams of playing at the World Cup. It will be an honor just to walk into a World Cup stadium.”