S. Korea to host 2nd World Bio Summit in Seoul
South Korea said Sunday it will host the second World Bio Summit this week on how to strengthen capacities for pandemic response.
The two-day event that begins Monday will bring together about 200 leaders from governments, international organizations, the scientific community and the private sector, including Catharina Boehme, assistant director-general, external relations and governance at the World Health Organization.
“We hope the event will provide a constructive opportunity to underscore the significance of global cooperation in addressing future pandemics, to establish a secure health care system against health threats to humanity, and to encourage sustained attention and action in dealing with infectious diseases,” Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong was quoted as saying.