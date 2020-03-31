S. Korea to grant ‘disaster relief money’ for households, vows extra budget plan

The South Korean government will grant “emergency disaster relief money” to a majority of the country’s households in a one-off stimulus program to help with the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis, President Moon Jae-in said Monday.

He also unveiled a plan to seek another supplementary budget to finance the massive aid package during a third session of the emergency economic council at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae.

“The government has decided to pay emergency disaster relief money, in cooperation with local autonomous authorities,” directly to middle- and low-income families suffering difficulties from the pandemic, he said.

Under the scheme, 1 million won (US$820) would be given to a four-person household in the bottom 70-percent income bracket. It represents an earnings limit for the aid program, meaning individuals with relatively low income would get paid in accordance with the standard.

President Moon Jae-in (back, C) holds a third emergency economic council session at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on March 30, 2020. (Yonhap)

Around 14 million households comprising 35 million people would be eligible for the aid worth a total of 9.1 trillion won. The government would like local governments to chip in 2 trillion won of funds for that, with the remainder financed by a second extra budget.