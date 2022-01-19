S. Korea to face Moldova in tuneup for World Cup qualifiers as roster crunch looms

South Korea will take on Moldova on Friday in their final men’s football friendly match before their World Cup qualifying campaign resumes, with domestic league players getting their last shot to stake their claim for roster spots.

The second-ever meeting between the two countries will kick off at Mardan Sports Complex in Antalya, Turkey, at 2 p.m. local time, or 8 p.m. in South Korea.

Members of the South Korean men’s national football team train at Cornelia Diamond Football Center in Antalya, Turkey, on Jan. 18, 2022, in this photo provided by the Korea Football Association. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

It will be the last tuneup match for South Korea before they face Lebanon on Jan. 27 in the final Asian qualification round for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Currently sitting in second place in Group A, South Korea will also play Syria on Feb. 1 in Dubai as the neutral site.