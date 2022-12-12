- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
S. Korea predicted to log record trade deficit this year
SEJONG, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) — South Korea is widely expected to post a record trade deficit this year due to soaring international energy prices amid a slowdown in exports, sources said Tuesday.
Asia’s fourth-largest economy had a trade deficit of US$47.46 billion as of Saturday this year, the largest-ever yearly red ink, according to the Korea Customs Service.
The figure is nearly 2.3 times the previous all-time high of $20.62 billion recorded in 1996.
It is also well above forecasts made by major economic think tanks, including the Korea International Trade Association (KITA), which projected a full-year red ink of $45 billion.
Given the current trend, South Korea is sure to register a full-year trade deficit for the first time since 2008, when the country was $13.27 billion in the red in the wake of the global financial crisis, according to analysts.