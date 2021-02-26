- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
S. Korea nears 13 mln 5G users in Jan.
South Korea’s 5G subscriptions jumped by over one million for the first time last month to reach nearly 13 million users, data showed Friday.
The country’s 5G subscriptions reached 12.87 million as of end-January, up 1.02 million from the previous month, according to the data from the Ministry of Science and ICT.
The latest data comes amid the popularity of Samsung Electronics Co.’s latest flagship Galaxy S21 smartphones launched last month.
This file photo, taken Jan. 15, 2021, shows Samsung Electronics Co.’s Galaxy S21 series smartphones on display at a store in central Seoul. (Yonhap)
The Galaxy S21 series posted 30 percent higher sales than its predecessor in South Korea in the first 11 days of its launch, according to the local tech giant.
Telecom operators are pinning hopes for mass user migration to 5G networks this year, with top wireless carrier SK Telecom Co. aiming for 9 million 5G users by the end of the year, and smaller rival LG Uplus Corp. targeting 4 million.
Total mobile subscriptions stood at 70.69 million last month, with 4G subscriptions at 51.9 million, down 660,000 from the previous month.
South Korean mobile carriers commercially launched 5G networks in April 2019.