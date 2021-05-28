S. Korea move to top of group in World Cup qualifying following N. Korean withdrawal

South Korea have climbed to the top of their group in the Asian World Cup qualifying campaign after all matches involving North Korea got wiped clean following their withdrawal.

The Korea Football Association (KFA) on Thursday relayed the decision reached by FIFA earlier in the week. North Korea, grouped with South Korea, Lebanon, Turkmenistan and Sri Lanka in Group H of the second qualifying round for the 2022 World Cup, decided to pull out earlier in the month.

In this file photo from Oct. 10, 2019, South Korean players pose for photos in front of fans following their 8-0 victory over Sri Lanka in the teams’ Group H match in the second round of the Asian qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Hwaseong Sports Complex Main Stadium in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province. (Yonhap)

The second round, halted since November 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic, will resume in June, with South Korea as the centralized venue hosting all remaining matches.