S. Korea, Malaysia agree to bolster defense, arm industry cooperation

South Korea and Malaysia held working-level defense talks Friday to boost the bilateral defense and arms industry cooperation, the defense ministry said.

Lee Seung-beom, director general for international policy at the South Korean defense ministry, met Mohd Yani Bin Daud, deputy secretary general at the Malaysian defense ministry, for an inaugural Defense Policy Coordination Meeting in Kuala Lumpur.

The two sides shared concerns over North Korea’s nuclear and missile program and agreed to expand cooperation in cybersecurity, joint drills and the arms industry, the ministry said.

In March 2023, Malaysia signed a 1.2 trillion-won (US$920 million) deal to buy Korean Aerospace Industries’ 18 FA-50 light attack aircraft, with the delivery expected to begin in 2026.