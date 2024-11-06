- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
S. Korea, IDB vow to boost cooperation on development projects for Latin America
South Korea and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) agreed Monday to expand projects meant to support the development of Latin America, Seoul’s finance ministry said.
During their annual meeting held in South Korea’s central city of Sejong, the ministry and an IDB delegation assessed their joint projects designed to help the economic and social development of Latin American countries and discussed ways of enhancing cooperation down the road, according to the ministry.
The IDB stressed South Korea’s role in helping to eradicate poverty in the region and beef up the nations’ responses to climate change, among other goals.
The ministry vowed to expand joint programs in information and communication technologies, energy and other sectors in which South Korea has a competitive edge, and voiced hope for active participation by domestic companies in IDB-led projects, the ministry said.