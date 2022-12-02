S. Korea even with Portugal at halftime of must-win match

South Korea were dead even with Portugal at 1-1 at halftime of their final, must-win Group H match of the FIFA World Cup on Friday.

Ricardo Horta scored his first World Cup goal in the fifth minute of the showdown at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, west of Doha, before Kim Young-gwon netted the equalizer in the 27th minute.

Kim Young-gwon of South Korea celebrates his goal against Portugal during the countries’ Group H match at the FIFA World Cup at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, west of Doha, on Dec. 2, 2022. (Yonhap)

Portugal broke down the South Korean defense with some clinical football. Pepe launched a long ball to the right wing, and Diogo Dalot secured it perfectly and charge toward the box before sending it toward the center of the box. Horta then beat everyone to the ball to slot it home to celebrate his World Cup debut.