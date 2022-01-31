S. Korea coach wants to secure World Cup berth ‘as soon as possible’

With his team on the verge of an early qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, South Korea head coach Paulo Bento said Monday he wants to get the job done “as soon as possible.”

South Korea will take on Syria in Group A action Tuesday during the final Asian qualifying round for the Asian Cup. Though Syria are the home team, they haven’t been able to host qualifiers due to civil war. Tuesday’s match will be played at Rashid Stadium in Dubai as the neutral venue, kicking off at 6 p.m. local time, or 11 p.m. in Seoul.

South Korea head coach Paulo Bento speaks at a press conference at Rashid Stadium in Dubai on Jan. 31, 2022, on the eve of a World Cup qualifying match against Syria. (Yonhap)

A win will send South Korea to the World Cup in Qatar. South Korea are holding down the second spot in the group with 17 points from five wins and two draws, two points behind Iran. The top two teams from each of the two groups in this phase will grab automatic spots for the World Cup. Iran got one last week with a win over Iraq, and South Korea can join them Tuesday.