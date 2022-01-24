S. Korea beat Myanmar for 2nd straight win at Women’s Asian Cup

South Korea defeated Myanmar 2-0 on Monday for their second straight victory at the top Asian women’s football tournament in India.

Lee Geum-min and Ji So-yun each had a goal in the second half of the teams’ Group C match at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women’s Asian Cup at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune, India.

South Korea beat Vietnam 3-0 to open the tournament last Friday. They will close out the group stage against Japan, the two-time defending champions, on Thursday, back at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex.

The starting members for South Korea pose for photos before the start of their Group C match against Myanmar at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women’s Asian Cup at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune, India, on Jan. 24, 2022, in this photo provided by the Korea Football Association. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Barring an epic Vietnamese upset of Japan later Monday, South Korea’s two straight wins should send the country into the quarterfinals as one of the top two teams in Group C.