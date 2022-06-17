S. Korea announces plan to launch space rocket on June 21 after replacing defective part

The Korea Space Launch Vehicle-II (KSLV-II), also called Nuri, is moved back from the launch pad to the assembly building of the Naro Space Center in Goheung, some 470 km south of Seoul, on June 15, 2022, in this photo provided by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute. The homegrown space rocket’s launch was postponed, as a sensor in the oxidizer tank showed irregularities ahead of the scheduled liftoff on June 16. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)