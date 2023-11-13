Ryu Jun-yeol, Hyeri split after 6 years

Actors Ryu Jun-yeol and Lee Hye-ri, widely known as Hyeri, ended their relationship after six years, Ryu’s agency said Monday.

The two met while performing in the popular TV series “Reply 1988″ and later confirmed they were dating in August 2017.

The 37-year-old Ryu, who debuted in 2015 through the movie “Socialphobia,” starred in the nostalgia-heavy series on tvN, which ran from November 2015 to January 2016.

His character, Jeong-hwan, was involved in a love triangle with the lead character Deok-sun, played by Hyeri.

Hyeri, 29, entered show business in 2010 through the girl group Girl’s Day before expanding her career into acting, which took off with her work in the hit series.