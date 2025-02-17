Ruling party chief dismisses speculation Yoon may voluntarily resign before impeachment ruling

The interim leader of the ruling People Power Party on Monday rejected speculation President Yoon Suk Yeol may voluntarily resign before a ruling on his impeachment trial, calling such a move unrealistic and inappropriate.

Kwon Young-se made the remarks during a debate forum hosted by the Kwanhun Club, an association of senior journalists, when asked about the possibility of Yoon voluntarily stepping down amid concerns his impeachment ruling could trigger clashes between political factions.

“I do not think his resignation would necessarily resolve all these issues, regardless of whether it is legally and constitutionally possible,” he said. “It is not appropriate.”

Kwon stressed that Yoon’s decision to resign is entirely up to himself and not his legal team, referring to recent remarks by the team suggesting it could make a “major decision.”

“Such an option is realistically not being considered, and even if it is, it is not the right course of action,” he said.

On Yoon’s Dec. 3 martial law declaration, Kwon admitted that it was “clearly a mistake” and an “excessive measure.”

The Constitutional Court will decide whether to formally remove Yoon from office or reinstate him after the opposition-controlled parliament voted to impeach him.