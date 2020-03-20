Rock musician celebrates record 30th year as radio host

The show has hosted the largest number of guest artists — 280 artists or bands — and made regular guest and pop critic Lim Jin-mo the longest-serving guest on a single radio show in the country. Lim has appeared next to Bae for the show’s Thursday episode every week for nearly 25 years.

Bae did not plan to serve in the post this long and had planned to quit a few times after his term neared the 20th and 25th anniversaries.