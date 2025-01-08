Record-breaking ‘Squid Game’ 2 tops Netflix charts for 2nd week

The global sensation “Squid Game” Season 2 maintained its dominance on Netflix’s Top 10 Non-English TV list for the second consecutive week following its release, the streaming giant said Wednesday.

The series garnered 58.2 million views during the week ending last Sunday, securing the No. 1 spot in 91 countries.

In just 11 days since its release Dec. 26, it has accumulated a record-breaking 126.2 million views, making it one of the most-watched shows in Netflix’s history. It climbed to No. 2 on Netflix’s list of most popular non-English TV shows of all time.

The immense popularity of the second season also reignited interest in the first season, which rose to No. 2 on the non-English TV list, attracting 13.6 million views for the week.

The first and second seasons of “Squid Game” rank No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, on Netflix’s list of the most popular non-English shows of all time.

The new season follows protagonist Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), who abandons his plans to leave for the United States after winning the lethal competition. Instead, he returns to Korea with a resolute mission to end the deadly games once and for all.

Season 2 concludes with a cliffhanger, setting the stage for the complete story of “Squid Game” to unfold in Season 3, slated for release later this year.