Rays’ Choi Ji-man has no regrets over coming home during coronavirus pandemic

“When I was about to fly back, MLB shut down all training facilities in Florida, and I didn’t really have anywhere to work out,” said Choi, whose Rays’ spring training home is in Port Charlotte, Florida. “I had trouble finding the plane ticket to Korea. But even if I had just moved to another city in the U.S., I still had to go into quarantine. I didn’t think there was any difference between coming back to Korea or staying put.”