Psy to release new studio album this month
Psy will drop his ninth full-length album this month, his management agency said Tuesday, as this year marks the 10th anniversary of his global hit single “Gangnam Style.”
It will be the first release from the singer-rapper since his eighth full-length album in May 2017.
“Gangnam Style” made him the first K-pop act to spend seven weeks at No. 2 on the Billboard’s Hot 100 main singles chart following its release in 2012.
The song’s music video featuring his trademark horse dance became the first video to exceed YouTube’s view limit when it surpassed 2 billion views, prompting the service to upgrade its counter.
The video had attracted more than 4.38 billion views as of Tuesday.
Debuting in 2001, Psy is also known for such hit songs as “Bird,” “Champion,” “Gentleman” and “Right Now.”
He founded P Nation, a K-pop agency, in 2019, which currently is behind pop artists such as Jessi, HyunA, Dawn, Heize and Swings.
This photo captured from P Nation’s Instagram account shows singer-rapper Psy. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)