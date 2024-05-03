Sonny, Spurs blanked by Chelsea as Champions League hopes fade

Tottenham Hotspur and their South Korean captain Son Heung-min have dropped their third straight match in the Premier League, as their hopes of qualifying for the top European club tournament faded further.

Son played the entire match but couldn’t keep Spurs from losing 2-0 to their local rivals at Stamford Bridge in London on Thursday (local time).

With the top four clubs in the top English circuit securing spots in next season’s UEFA Champions League, Spurs remained stuck in fifth place with 60 points, seven back of Aston Villa with four matches remaining.

Spurs have one match in hand, but their recent form suggests it will be difficult for them to overcome that seven-point gap.

Spurs have equaled their longest losing streak of this season, having earlier lost to Newcastle United 4-0 and then to Arsenal 3-2.

Tottenham began the season by winning eight of their first 10 matches but have since only won 10 of 24.

Son leads his club with 16 goals and nine assists this season but couldn’t add to those totals in the deflating loss.

For Chelsea, Trevoh Chalobah headed in the opening goal in the 24th minute, and Nicolas Jackson netted the dagger in the 72nd minute.