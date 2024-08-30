Pro-Yoon lawmaker apparently cautions PPP leader against straying from Yoon’s views on medical reform

A pro-Yoon ruling People Power Party (PPP) lawmaker on Friday stressed the importance of aligning the party’s views with the government in an apparent jab at the PPP leader over his chasm with the president over the medical school quota issue.

Han earlier proposed deferring the medical school quota increase to 2026 to help break an impasse over the government’s medical reform plans, stressing that a sudden increase in the number of students, including the approximately 3,000 current students who need to retake classes next year, could put a strain on medical schools.

The presidential office has reportedly balked at Han’s idea, stating that the government remains committed to its plan to increase admissions by 2,000 seats every year for the next five years.

At a workshop of PPP lawmakers in Incheon, west of Seoul, on Friday, Han reiterated his proposal, saying he “hopes there is a better alternative.”

During the workshop, PPP Rep. Kweon Seong-dong, a five-term lawmaker closely aligned with President Yoon Suk Yeol, emphasized that “no ruling party that failed to maintain unity with the government and acted separately from the president ever succeeded in winning a reelection.”

“Realistically speaking, the president has greater power … we have to convince (the government) instead of hollering words at them,” Kwon said.

This is the first time Yoon has skipped a party workshop since his inauguration in May 2022.

Yoon also initially planned to host a dinner with Han and the leadership of the PPP on Friday, but the meeting was put off amid their differences over the medical school quota issue.

On speculations over a potential rift between the PPP and the government, Han dismissed such concerns, saying he has “no feelings whatsoever.”