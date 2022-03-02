Presidential candidates set for final TV debate

The four main presidential candidates are set to face off in their final TV debate Wednesday, as the race entered the final week with two front-runners running neck and neck within the margin of error.

The two-hour session will be hosted by the National Election Commission, the state election watchdog, and focus on social issues, such as welfare policies and the demographic crisis.

This compilation image shows (from L to R) presidential candidates Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party, Yoon Suk-yeol of the People Power Party, Sim Sang-jeung of the Justice Party and Ahn Cheol-soo of the People’s Party. (Yonhap)

All four candidates — Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party, Ahn Cheol-soo of the centrist People’s Party and Sim Sang-jeung of the progressive Justice Party — cleared their public schedules on Wednesday to prepare for the debate.