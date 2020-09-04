- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Pre-orders for BLACKPINK’s upcoming album top 800,000 units
BLACKPINK is poised to potentially make the biggest South Korean girl group album debut next month, with retail pre-orders for its inaugural studio record reaching 800,000 units worldwide, according to the band’s agency Friday.
The number of pre-orders for the record titled “The Album” reached over 530,000 copies in South Korea, according to YG Entertainment. Combined pre-orders from the United States and Europe amounted to around 270,000 units, YG added.
YG began accepting global pre-orders for “The Album” last Friday. The digital version will be dropped on Oct. 2, followed by the release of the physical albums, which will come in four different packaging, on Oct. 9.
This image, provided by YG Entertainment on Sept. 4, 2020, shows one of the four cover art for K-pop group BLACKPINK’s upcoming studio album titled “The Album.” (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE)
“The pre-order number could potentially increase considering the given time between now and the release date,” the company said. YG added that it was currently printing more copies due to the larger-than-expected reaction.
Last week, BLACKPINK released “Ice Cream,” the second prerelease single from “The Album,” inviting American pop star Selena Gomez as a guest singer on the new track.
The first prerelease single “How You Like That” came out in late June and has attracted a huge international buzz, debuting at No. 2 on Spotify’s Global Top 50 chart.