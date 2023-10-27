3.4 magnitude quake hits central city of Gongju: weather agency

A 3.4 magnitude earthquake rumbled through the central city of Gongju on Wednesday night, South Korea’s weather agency said, with no casualties or damage being immediately reported.

The quake struck the city, South Chungcheong Province, at 9:46 p.m. at a depth of 12 kilometers, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

It was the fifth-strongest quake to occur on the Korean Peninsula or waters around it so far this year.

Fire authorities said they have received more than 380 reports related to the tremor, but no damage has been reported so far.

The Interior Ministry raised the alert level to the third highest on the scale of four.