Poll shows 35.9 pct will support ex-PPP leader if he forms new party

Lee Jun-seok (C), former leader of the ruling People Power Party, speaks to reporters after arriving at the Seoul Southern District Court on Sept. 14, 2022, to attend a hearing to review an injunction filed by him in a bid to block the revisions to party rules adopted Sept. 5 by the party’s national committee that specify what circumstances qualify as an emergency situation. Through the injunction, Lee seeks to suspend the party’s new emergency leadership committee led by deputy parliamentary speaker and five-term lawmaker Chung Jin-suk. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)