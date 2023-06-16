Police to deploy around 630 personnel for BTS anniversary event

Police will deploy about 630 personnel for traffic and safety control at the venue of an event commemorating BTS’ 10th debut anniversary this weekend, officials said Friday.

The event, part of the two-week BTS’ 10th Anniversary Festa, is scheduled to take place in Yeouido Han River Park in Seoul on Saturday. Police expect about 300,000 fans to participate.

The Yeongdeungpo Police Station will hold a meeting Friday to discuss traffic control, crowd management and other safety measures for the festival, and conduct an on-site inspection with officials from the Seoul metropolitan government, officials said.

A fan photographs a mural of BTS members on the outer wall of the entertainment agency Hybe’s office building in central Seoul on June 12, 2023. (Yonhap)

Starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, the police plan to block a road adjacent to the venue and implement traffic control measures on some nearby roads.

According to the officials, about 630 traffic police officers and safety personnel will be deployed to the area, and around 374 signs and banners will be installed in the vicinity to facilitate the smooth flow of traffic.

The BTS’ 10th Anniversary Festa kicked off Monday and is being held at various locations in the capital city until June 25.

Saturday’s BTS Festa@Yeouido will offer various programs, including the BTS History Wall, an exhibition showcasing the band’s stage costumes, a commemorative sculpture and a hands-on booth for tattoo stickers, according to the K-pop band’s agency, BigHit Music.

Team leader RM will personally interact with fans at the ARMY Lounge at 5 p.m. Later, at 8:30 p.m., a fireworks display accompanied by BTS songs and narration from member Jungkook will take place. Both RM’s forum and the fireworks display will be livestreamed online.