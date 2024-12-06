- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Police open investigation into treason charges against Yoon
Police on Thursday opened an investigation into charges President Yoon Suk Yeol committed treason by declaring martial law this week.
The investigation was assigned to the security investigation team under the National Office of Investigation of the National Police Agency after two complaints were filed.
One complaint was filed by the minor opposition Rebuilding Korea Party, while the other was filed by a group of 59 activists.
The complaints accused not only Yoon but also former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park An-su and Interior Minister Lee Sang-min of treason and other related charges for their roles in the declaration and subsequent lifting of martial law on Tuesday.
The prosecution and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials have also received complaints accusing Yoon of treason and are reviewing whether to conduct their own investigations or transfer them to the police.