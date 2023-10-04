- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Police drop charges against Hwasa over alleged indecent performance
Police said Wednesday they have decided to drop the charges of alleged public indecency against Hwasa of K-pop girl group Mamamoo.
Hwasa, whose real name Ahn Hye-jin, was embroiled in controversy for her obscene performance at a university festival in May as part of the TV program “Dancing Queens on the Road” aired on the cable channel tvN.
In June, a civic group filed a complaint with the police, claiming Hwasa’s act was suggestive of “perverted sexual acts sufficient to arouse shame and disgust in the public.”
The Seongdong Police Station in Seoul decided not to refer the 28-year-old to the prosecution late last month, after questioning Hwasa about the details of the performance and reviewing testimonies from staff.