Padres’ Kim Ha-seong enjoys multihit game; on-base streak ends at 13 for Giants’ Lee Jung-hoo

For the first time in two weeks, Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres has posted a multihit effort.

Kim went 2-for-4 and scored a run against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in Denver on Tuesday (local time), though the Padres lost the game 7-4.

It was Kim’s first multihit game since April 10 against the Chicago Cubs. He is now batting .228 for the season.

Kim also stole his team-leading seventh bag of the season.

Batting fifth, Kim got an infield single off starter Ryan Feltner in the top of the first, with third baseman Ryan McMahon unable to make a play on a slow dribbler.

Kim then picked up his second hit off Feltner in the third inning with a single to left. Kim swiped second base and scored on Luis Campusano’s double to give the Padres a 3-1 lead.

Kim popped out to first in the fifth and flied out to center in the seventh.

The Padres blew a 4-1 lead as their two-game winning streak came to an end.

Also on Tuesday, the one other South Korean player in the majors, Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants, saw his on-base streak end at 13 games.

Lee batted 0-for-4 in the Giants’ 5-1 victory over the New York Mets at Oracle Park in San Diego. His batting average dropped from .284 to .272.

Lee had reached base safely in 13 straight games prior to this game.

Facing starter Luis Severino, Lee led off the first winning with a groundout to second. Lee hit a groundout to shortstop in the fourth and to first in the fifth.

Then in the seventh, Lee popped out to third.

With 25 hits and 13 runs scored, Lee ranks second among all rookies in the majors this year.