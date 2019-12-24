Opposition party launches filibuster against electoral reform bill

South Korea’s main opposition party began a filibuster at the National Assembly on Monday night in a bid to block a ruling party-led bill on election law revision.

Joo Ho-young, a four-term lawmaker of the Liberty Korea Party, began to filibuster at around 9:49 p.m., soon after Speaker Moon Hee-sang introduced the electoral reform bill for a parliamentary vote.

Earlier in the day, the ruling Democratic Party (DP), three minor parties and one splinter group reached a final agreement on the details of bills on new parliamentary election rules and overhauling the prosecution, following weeks of intense negotiations.

The National Assembly convened a plenary session in the evening to deal with those proposals amid fierce protests from the main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP).

The filibuster is expected to continue on Wednesday when the current extra parliamentary session is set to end. This means that the electoral reform bill will be put to a vote automatically when a new extra parliamentary session convenes.

Rep. Joo Ho-young (front) of South Korea’s main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) begins a filibuster against a ruling party-led bill to revise parliamentary election rules at the National Assembly in Seoul on Dec. 23, 2019, as Speaker Moon Hee-sang (back, L) and LKP floor leader Shim Jae-chul watch. (Yonhap)

In April, the DP and the three small parties put the bills on a parliamentary fast-track, despite objections from the LKP. Since then, the National Assembly has been embroiled in partisan tensions over the fast-track designation.