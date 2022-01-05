Olympic short track champion downplays concerns about medal chances in Beijing

Choi Min-jeong, a two-time Olympic short track speed skating gold medalist and a three-time world overall champion, has fallen on hard times of late, leading to rather modest medal projections at the upcoming Beijing Winter Games.

But the 23-year-old looked and sounded ebullient Wednesday as she discussed her preparations for her second Olympics coming up in 30 days.

“Short track is an unpredictable sport, and anyone can have a shot at winning gold medals,” Choi told reporters at the Jincheon National Training Center in Jincheon, 90 kilometers south of Seoul. “I am ready to capitalize on my chance when I get it.”

South Korean short track speed skater Choi Min-jeong trains at the Jincheon National Training Center in Jincheon, 90 kilometers south of Seoul, on Jan. 5, 2022. (Yonhap)

Choi had a forgettable run through the International Skating Union (ISU) World Cup season last fall. She suffered knee and ankle injuries in separate collisions during the opening World Cup race in Beijing in October and missed the next competition in Nagoya, Japan. She bounced back to win a silver in the 1,000m in the third World Cup in November and then won her first and only gold of the season, also in the 1,000m, in the final World Cup later in November.