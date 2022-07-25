- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Olympic gold medalist figure skater Kim Yu-na to tie the knot with classical singer
Olympic gold medalist figure skater Kim Yu-na will tie the knot with a classical singer in October, her management agency said Monday.
Kim Yu-na and Ko Woo-rim will hold their wedding in Seoul in late October, according to All That Sports.
It did not elaborate on the exact date and the place of the wedding, saying the event will be held privately.
The two met during an ice show in 2018 and have dated for three years, according to the agency.
This file photo shows figure skater Kim Yu-na (L) and classical singer Ko Woo-rim. (Yonhap)
Ko, 27, is a member of the Korea crossover vocal quartet Forestella, which won the singing competition “Phantom Singer 2″ that aired on JTBC in 2017.
He will continue his career as a classical and crossover singer even after the marriage, according to the agency.
Kim, 31, is South Korea’s most successful figure skater in history, winning the gold medal at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics and the silver at the 2014 Sochi Games.
After her retirement in 2014, she has played an active role in various fields, including serving as an honorary ambassador for South Korea’s bid to host the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.