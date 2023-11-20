NewJeans wins Top Global K-Pop Artist at 2023 Billboard Music Awards

/사진제공=어도어

Rookie girl group NewJeans has emerged as the inaugural winner of the Top Global K-Pop Artist award at the Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs), outperforming BTS’ Jimin, Stray Kids, Tomorrow X Together and TWICE.

Top Global K-pop Artist was one of the four K-pop category awards newly established this year. Another BTS member Jungkook, Stray Kids and BLACKPINK claimed the remaining three awards in the category during the 2023 BBMAs ceremony held virtually Sunday (U.S. time).

However, no K-pop stars received trophies in categories outside of K-pop.

“Words cannot convey how grateful we are, but we hope someday we can bring you as much happiness as you’ve given us,” NewJeans member Haerin said in her pre-taped acceptance speech broadcast during the ceremony.

Another member Danielle said, “We strive to become an artist who creates music that everyone is able to enjoy.”

Jungkook won Top Global K-Pop Song for his debut and Billboard Hot No. 1 single, “Seven.”

“It’s truly an honor. It’s very hard to express my gratitude in words,” Jungkook said in English in his speech.

“While working on ‘Seven,’ I hoped everyone could enjoy this track, so the fact that I won this category means a lot to me,” he said. “I’m so glad to share great music with everyone.”

Stray Kids was awarded Top K-Pop Album for its third full-length album, “5-Star.”

The eight-piece boy group is expanding its presence in the U.S. market, having placed four albums atop the Billboard 200 albums chart in a row since its debut in 2018.

“Stray Kids would like to thank you to STAY and Billboard for giving us an unforgettable gift and we promise to return the favor with our upcoming music, performances and love,” team leader Bang Chan said in English, referring to the name of the group’s fandom.

Changbin said in Korean: “We have received such an amazing, valuable award … Thank you for loving the albums, music and performances that show our group’s unwavering color.”

Girl group BLACKPINK won Top K-pop Touring Artist for its “Born Pink” world tour that has attracted approximately 1.8 million fans.

The ceremony also played pre-taped stage performances by NewJeans and Stray Kids.

Wearing black and white outfits, Stray Kids presented powerful performances for “S-Class” and “Lalalala.”

NewJeans appeared on stage with a sensual silhouette dance and performed its hit songs, “Super Shy” and “OMG.”

K-pop musicians began to be honored at the BBMAs in 2013, when singer-rapper Psy won the Top Streaming Song award in the video category with his global hit song, “Gangnam Style.”

Since then, K-pop megastar BTS had claimed a trophy for six consecutive years until last year, setting a record in K-pop history. When Jungkook’s individual win is included in the team’s record, the group has effectively garnered a trophy for seven consecutive years.