NewJeans reaffirms departure from ADOR amid dispute

K-pop girl group NewJeans reiterated Friday that it is no longer affiliated with ADOR, following a lawsuit filed by the label seeking a court ruling on the validity of its exclusive contracts with the group.

“We are no longer part of ADOR as of Nov. 29, 2024,” the five-member group said in a statement. “ADOR cannot interfere or intervene in our activities.”

The group accused ADOR and its parent company, Hybe, of undermining its reputation.

“We have generated profits for ADOR and Hybe, far exceeding their investment, but Hybe attempted to damage our reputation and diminish our value,” it said. It also criticized ADOR’s new management for failing to address these issues.

“Trust has already crumbled as ADOR and Hybe violated the contract terms by neglecting their responsibilities to protect their artists,” the group said. “As stipulated in the exclusive contract, there is no reason for us to continue working with them.”

The statement came a day after ADOR filed a lawsuit earlier this week with the Seoul Central District Court, seeking to validate its exclusive contracts with NewJeans. The group alleges ADOR breached the agreements through workplace bullying and other violations, prompting its decision to leave the label.

ADOR, however, insists the contracts remain valid until July 2029, claiming there has been no breach of terms sufficient to justify termination.