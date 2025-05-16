Seventeen to hold various events to mark 10th anniv.

K-pop boy group Seventeen will hold a variety of events to celebrate its 10th debut anniversary in Seoul, the group’s agency said Tuesday.

According to Pledis Entertainment, the “B-Day Party” will take place at the Banpo Hangang Park, a riverside park in southern Seoul, including the Some Sevit floating islets and Jamsu Bridge, from May 23 to 25.

The event precedes the band’s 10th anniversary and the release of its fifth studio album, titled “Happy Burstday,” on May 26.

There will be exhibitions and experience spaces on the islets, including a history zone highlighting Seventeen’s 10-year journey and an interactive art zone where fans can leave congratulatory messages. Fans can also purchase merchandise for the new album and watch music videos of the group’s past hit songs on a large LED screen.

On May 25, Seventeen will hold the “Burst Stage” performance on Jamsu Bridge to mark its comeback and anniversary. The show will also be streamed live online and on a large LED screen to be stalled at the riverside park.

Two hotels — Seoul Dragon City and L7 Cheongnyangri by Lotte — will operate Seventeen-themed rooms and host events where fans can create lasting memories of their favorite group.