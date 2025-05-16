Boynextdoor refuses to be boxed in with ‘No Genre’

K-pop boy group Boynextdoor is back with its fourth EP, “No Genre,” aiming to demonstrate its ability to perform across a wide range of musical styles.

Unlike its previous albums, which were woven together by a single theme or narrative, the album set for release Tuesday at 6 p.m. brings together tracks with a wide range of genres and topics, unified by the group’s distinct energy and performance style.

“We didn’t want to be confined by any genre or message this time,” member Taesan said during a group interview in Seoul on Friday. “Our past albums had storytelling elements, but for this one, we wanted to reach listeners more easily. Even though each song has a different theme, we worked hard to make sure they come together harmoniously as one album.”

Team leader Jaehyun added, “Our last three albums focused on emotions like love or the coming-of-age moment.

“With ‘No Genre,’ we wanted to show how many different genres of music we can pull off. More than anything, we wanted to show the happiness and freedom we feel doing music onstage, without being tied down to a single theme.”

The album features seven tracks, led by the lead song “I Feel Good,” which channels the raw energy of a rock star. Other songs range from the retro romance of “123-78,” inspired by 1960s pop soul, to “Step By Step,” a smooth city pop track, and “Jangnancheo?” with its funky rhythms. “Next Mistake” brings a house-inflected pop sound, while the EP also features “If I Say, I Love You,” a previously released digital single, and an English version of the lead track.

“Even though the album is called ‘No Genre,’ we paid special attention to capturing the unique flavor of each genre of music,” Jaehyun said. “We wanted to show just how far Boynextdoor can go musically and prove that we can handle any genre.”

The group said “I Feel Good” was chosen as the lead track because of its bright, free-spirited tone.

“I knew this was exactly that kind of song as soon as I listened to the candidate tracks,” Wonhak said, noting the track’s crowd-pleasing quality for live performances.

The music video highlights a more synchronized group choreography, signaling a shift from the group’s looser stage styles.

“It’s not that we didn’t have group choreography before, but this time, we wanted to make a much stronger impression, so we focused more on moving together in unison,” Sungho said.

Jaehyun called it the most demanding choreography the band has attempted since its debut.

Despite the increased physical demands, the group remains committed to singing live with hand-held microphones on every stage.

“Of course. We even practiced live just last night,” Taesan said confidently.

As the K-pop sextet nears its second anniversary, the members looked back on their journey with both gratitude and a desire for growth.

“We’ve received more love than we expected, but we realize there’s still so much we need to improve, so we’re determined to keep working hard,” Jaehyun said.