Giants’ Lee Jung-hoo belts 1st home run at home in ’25

San Francisco Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo has finally hit one out of his home park.

The South Korean player batted 2-for-5 with his first home run at Oracle Park in San Francisco, helping the Giants defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-6 on Tuesday (local time).

The three-run home run off left-hander Joe Mantiply in the bottom of the eighth was Lee’s fifth long ball of 2025 but first in San Francisco in his 19th game there.

Oracle Park is a tough stadium for left-handed hitters to hit home runs because of its high fence in the right field. Lee had one homer in 15 games at Oracle in his injury-plagued rookie campaign in 2024.

At 1-1 count against Mantiply, Lee went down and got a low-inside curveball for a line drive shot that just cleared the wall.

The ball had a launch angle of 22 degrees. It left Lee’s bat at 101.2 miles per hour and traveled 352 feet.

The three-run blast gave the Giants a 10-4 lead, and the Diamondbacks’ two-run rally in the top ninth was not nearly enough.

Lee, who batted cleanup for the second straight game, also singled in the bottom of the third inning.

After just his second multihit game of May, Lee raised his batting average from .285 to .288.

He is slashing .190/.205/.262 this month, compared with a .324/.369/.539 line in April.

Also in Major League Baseball on Tuesday, Bae Ji-hwan of the Pittsburgh Pirates got his first start since being called up from the minors last week. He had been used as a pinch runner or a late-inning defensive replacement prior to taking on the New York Mets at Citi Field in New York on Tuesday.

However, Bae batted 0-for-2 with a walk, before being lifted for pinch hitter Andrew McCutchen in the eighth inning. The Pirates lost the game 2-1.

Kim Hye-seong of the Los Angeles Dodgers pinch-hit for Mookie Betts in the bottom of the eighth inning against the Athletics at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles but grounded out to shortstop. Kim stayed in the game and played shortstop, as the Dodgers fell 11-1.