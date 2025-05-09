Don't Miss
BLACKPINK’s Rose releases original soundtrack for Brad Pitt’s new movie
May 9, 2025
Rose of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK released “Messy,” an original soundtrack for the new Hollywood sports action drama film “F1,” on Friday, aiming for another success following her global hit single “APT.”
Scheduled for release next month, “F1″ tells the story of veteran driver Sonny Hayes (played by Brad Pitt) who teams up with rookie racer Joshua Pearce (played by Damson Idris) in a bid to lead a struggling F1 team to victory.
“Messy” will also be included in the film’s soundtrack album, which is set to be released on June 27.
The album will feature 17 tracks, including contributions from Korean DJ Peggy Gou, global pop star Ed Sheeran, rapper Don Toliver and more.