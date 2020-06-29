New virus cases dip to below 50, cluster infections traced to churches in focus

South Korea’s new virus cases fell back to below 50 on Monday, but a continued rise in cluster infections, mostly tied to small-scale gatherings at churches, put further strain on the country’s virus fight.

Health authorities urged citizens to avoid gatherings and proposed staggered vacations during the summer season to stem further virus spread.

The country added 42 cases, including 30 local infections, raising the total caseload to 12,757, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

The tally marked a sharp fall from 62 new cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday and 51 additional cases identified Saturday, which might be due to less testing over the weekend.

The country’s health authorities remain concerned about sustained rises in local infections and imported cases, which may trigger another wave of virus outbreak in the summer.

The total global virus caseload topped 10 million Sunday, less than seven months since the first reported outbreak in China late last year, as the virus is spreading at an alarming pace.

Citizens line up to receive new coronavirus tests at a screening center at a hospital in Seoul’s southwestern ward of Gwanak on June 29, 2020, as at least 28 virus cases tied to a major church in the district were reported. (Yonhap)

Of the locally transmitted cases, 21 cases were reported in densely populated Seoul and the surrounding area. Three new cases were reported in Gwangju, 329 kilometers south of Seoul, the KCDC said.