New single from BTS’ V debuts at No. 65 on Billboard Hot 100

V, a member of K-pop megaband BTS, has scored another hit on the Billboard Hot 100 main singles chart despite serving in the military.

His latest digital single, “FRI(END)S,” debuted at No. 65 on this week’s chart, unveiled Tuesday (U.S. time).

It marks V’s fourth entry on the chart after his single “Christmas Tree,” an original soundtrack for the Korean drama series “Our Beloved Summer,” landed at No. 79 and “Love Me Again” and “Slow Dancing,” both tracks off his first solo album, “Layover,” hit No. 96 and No. 51, respectively.

Released March 15, “FRI(END)S” is the artist’s first solo project since “Layover,” released in September last year. The pop-soul track, entirely written in English, is a sweet love song portraying one’s confession of love to a friend.

The song also debuted at No. 13 on the British Official Singles Top 100 chart Friday.

Meanwhile, Jungkook’s solo album “Golden” extended its run on the Billboard 200 main albums chart for the 20th consecutive week, ranking 113th, marking the longest run achieved by a K-pop soloist in history.