New PM Kim Boo-kyum pledges to seek national unity on first day on job

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Friday that he will work toward pursuing national unity in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, as he began his official term as the administration’s third prime minister.

“I will become a prime minister who thoroughly aims for national unity,” Kim said while arriving at the government complex in Seoul on his first day as prime minister.

“The current struggle can be overcome only if we work together,” Kim added, referring to the ongoing new coronavirus pandemic.

The new prime minister’s official term began Friday, as President Moon Jae-in approved his appointment at 7 a.m.

New Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum (R) speaks to reporters at the government complex in Seoul on May 14, 2021, after President Moon Jae-in appointed him earlier in the day following the passage the previous day of a bill on his appointment by the National Assembly. (Yonhap)

The National Assembly dominated by the ruling Democratic Party passed Kim’s confirmation bill on Thursday night amid protest from the main opposition People Power Party over Cheong Wa Dae’s apparent move to press ahead with the appointment of three nominees for the oceans, science and land ministries, despite alleged ethical lapses.